Tracking a major change in the weather pattern

Temperatures will warm each afternoon this weekend, peaking in the 60s by Monday, ahead of our next cold front that will bring arctic air to the Mid-South next week.
Cloudy and foggy start to the day across the Mid-South. We are seeing pockets of mist and drizzle this morning with out-the-door temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We should see clouds break today, giving way to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Highs will warm into the middle 50s with northeast winds around 5 mph. Tonight we see clouds thicken again, with lows in the middle 40s and southeast winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 55.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 45.
SUNDAY: The warming trend continues for Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s under cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the middle 50s with cloudy skies and south winds.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing during the day and into the evening. Highs on Monday will warm into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers early in the day, possibly ending with wintry mix in the afternoon Tuesday. Highs will only warm into the 40s on Tuesday with lows in the upper 20s. Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs for mid-week will only warm into the middle to upper 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for a shower and highs near 50 degrees.
