Tracking a major change in the weather pattern

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing during the day and into the evening. Highs on Monday will warm into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers early in the day, possibly ending with wintry mix in the afternoon Tuesday. Highs will only warm into the 40s on Tuesday with lows in the upper 20s. Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs for mid-week will only warm into the middle to upper 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for a shower and highs near 50 degrees.