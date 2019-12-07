Two tigers earn soccer all American honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Team has two players earn Post Season All-American Honors.
Senior Stacia Mallin named first team on the United Soccer Coaches All American Team. The Herman Trophy semifinalist scored a career high three goals with 14 assists. The 14 assists ranks fourth nationally.
She’s also one of six students in the nation to earn both academic and athletic all American statuses
Junior Clarissa Larisey is named to the United Soccer Coaches All American Second Team. She’s only the third non senior to earn the coaches all-American distinction in program history, and the first since Christabel Oduro in 2011.
Larisey led the Tigers offense with 16 goals this season. The Tigers finished ranked 14th in the nation with a 17-3-1 record, earning their first AAC Regular Season title, and making third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last four years.
