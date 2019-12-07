Weekend events provide economic boost for city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Analysts expect several high-profile events like the St. Jude Marathon and the AAC championship game to provide the Bluff City with a big economic boost this weekend.
About 26,000 runners from all 50 states and 17 countries, along with 40,000 spectators, are in Memphis this weekend for the St. Jude Marathon.
The marathon is the hospital's largest single day fundraiser.
Many of the people we've met this week either participating in the marathon or raising money for St. Jude told us the hospital holds a special place in their hearts.
"My brother was treated there three years ago and everything I've seen this hospital do for kids it's just amazing," said Bianca.
On Saturday, organizers say they passed their $12 million fundraising goal.
The hospital isn't the only one benefiting from the marathon this week.
The city benefits as well.
"Thank God for St. Jude. Not only are they changing the lives of people around the world, they change the lives of people economically by what they do and what they bring to this city," said Kevin Kane, president of the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau. "This is going to be an amazing weekend for Memphis. The marathon itself is north of $30 million in economic impact."
Kane says when you add in the AAC championship game with the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl and pop superstar Ariana Grande hitting the stage at FedExForum, it adds up to even more.
And he says the city stands to gain a lot more in the future.
“We’re going through a transformation and it’s evident throughout this entire community and the Memphis we know today is going to be drastically different three or four years from now,” said Kane.
