CPD: Man suspected in multiple crimes charged

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 7, 2019 at 10:57 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 10:57 PM

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes in Shelby County.

Officers say 35-year-old Jamarco Brown robbed three people in their home Friday with a gun.

Police later arrested Brown during a traffic stop, finding the stolen items in the car.

Investigators say Brown is also a suspect in other crimes in Memphis and Collierville.

He’s charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and theft of property over $1000.

