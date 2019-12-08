CPD: Man suspected in multiple crimes charged

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes in Shelby County.
Officers say 35-year-old Jamarco Brown robbed three people in their home Friday with a gun.
Police later arrested Brown during a traffic stop, finding the stolen items in the car.
Investigators say Brown is also a suspect in other crimes in Memphis and Collierville.
He’s charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and theft of property over $1000.
