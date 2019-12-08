Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations say Florida State will introduce Memphis’ Mike Norvell as the Seminoles’ new coach. Norvell has coached Memphis to three straight American Athletic Conference championship games and just beat No. 21 Cincinnati for the 16th-ranked Tigers’ first league title. Florida State will introduce its new coach at a news conference Sunday, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement has not been made.