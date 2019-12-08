Memphis Tigers win AAC Title, likely secure Cotton Bowl spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football team played in its third straight American Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday.
The first two games were played on the road at UCF. Memphis lost both times.
This time, 17th ranked Memphis played against 20th ranked Cincinnati and won 29-24.
The Tigers beat the Bearcats last week in the regular season finale.
Memphis has now achieved a goal Mike Norvell set since getting to Memphis -- winning the conference title.
The Tigers will now likely head to the Cotton Bowl for the first time in school history.
