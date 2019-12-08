Tigers head football coach Mike Norvell confirms move to Florida State

Coach Norvell (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 8, 2019 at 9:33 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 9:44 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers football coach Mike Norvell confirms that he will soon take on a new role as coach in Florida.

According to an official release from the University of Memphis, Norvell has accepted a head coaching position at Florida State University.

Norvell made the announcement to the team early Sunday morning. A news conference with more information is expected Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Norvell was hired as Tigers coach in 2015 and led the Memphis Tigers Saturday to their first American Athletic Conference Championship since 1969.

