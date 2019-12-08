Mitchell scores 22, Jazz beat Grizzlies 126-112

Grizzlies: Ja Morant missed his fourth straight game because of back soreness. … Crowder got a nice ovation from the crowd during pregame introductions. He played with the Jazz from 2017-19. ... Allen finished with 13 points in his first game back in Utah. He spent his rookie season with the Jazz, appearing in 38 games. ... Memphis outscored Utah 21-8 in fastbreak points.