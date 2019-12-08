MPD: Man drives through barricades in Medical District

MPD: Man drives through barricades in Medical District
MPD: Man drives through barricades in Medical District (Source: Shelby County Jail)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 7, 2019 at 10:59 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 10:59 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man faces several charges after police say he drove through a barricaded intersection in the Medical District Saturday morning, following the St. Jude Marathon.

According to Memphis Police, 29-year-old Jerrick Canty was driving a sliver Toyota Corolla when he passed through a traffic control point at Madison Avenue and Orleans Street.

Police say he also disregarded the Police Service Technicians’ instructions and almost hit them.

He continued driving at a high rate of speed and almost hit a man and his 9-year-old child.

Canty has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.