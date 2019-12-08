Tracking a major change in the forecast to start week

Afternoon highs will stay warmer than average to start the week. A cold front brings rain and much colder air for mid-to-late week.
It is a cloudy and foggy start this morning across the Mid-South. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is active for the region through 9 am today. Light mist will accompany the fog that we see this morning. Once the fog lifts, cloud will remain in place across the region. Breezy south winds around 5 to 10 mph will move in warmer air to the region. Afternoon highs will warm near 60 degrees today. Clouds will stay in the forecast along with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. A stray shower cannot be ruled out tonight, but most will stay dry. Lows will fall only into the middle 50s overnight and into the start of the day tomorrow.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 60.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 55.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we remain mostly cloudy with a shower chances increasing as a cold front slides into the region. Highs will reach into the middle 60s ahead of the front, under cloudy skies and with breezy south winds around 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances build overnight Monday into Tuesday as the front moves across the region. Lows Monday will dip into the upper 30s and highs Tuesday only in the 40s with dropping temperatures behind the front. Rain will fall along the front, but if cold air rushes in fast enough to meet the moisture, we could see a wintry mix in the afternoon Tuesday. We clear out and see lows plummet into the upper 20s Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday, we are back to mostly to partly sunny skies, but highs will stay in the 40s and lows will remain in the 30s. Mostly cloudy to end the week and start the weekend as a system churns to our east. Highs are back in the 50s to end the week and lows in the 30s and 40s.
