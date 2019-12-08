Tracking a major change in the forecast to start week

NEXT WEEK: Monday we remain mostly cloudy with a shower chances increasing as a cold front slides into the region. Highs will reach into the middle 60s ahead of the front, under cloudy skies and with breezy south winds around 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances build overnight Monday into Tuesday as the front moves across the region. Lows Monday will dip into the upper 30s and highs Tuesday only in the 40s with dropping temperatures behind the front. Rain will fall along the front, but if cold air rushes in fast enough to meet the moisture, we could see a wintry mix in the afternoon Tuesday. We clear out and see lows plummet into the upper 20s Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday, we are back to mostly to partly sunny skies, but highs will stay in the 40s and lows will remain in the 30s. Mostly cloudy to end the week and start the weekend as a system churns to our east. Highs are back in the 50s to end the week and lows in the 30s and 40s.