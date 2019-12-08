WATCH: UofM discusses Mike Norvell’s departure, next steps for Tigers football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers football is moving forward after the big news Sunday that Mike Norvell has accepted the head coaching position at Florida State University.
UofM Athletics Director Laird Veatch announced Norvell’s departure Sunday morning shortly after a team meeting. Speaking at his introductory news conference at FSU, Norvell said it was an emotional meeting and one of the hardest he’s ever had.
It’s bittersweet for Tigers players and fans as the team savors their American Athletics Conference Championship win, but who coaches Memphis at the Cotton Bowl remains to be seen.
Veatch held a news conference Sunday to discuss the immediate future for the Tigers football program and the search for a new coach.
He says a national search process for the next Tigers head football coach will begin today. Veatch will manage the search.
Veatch says he and Norvell need to have a conversation about possibly coaching the Cotton Bowl, but the plan is for Ryan Silverfield to coach it.
Silverfield says Memphis is not a stepping stone job for him. He says he wants to retire as the Tigers head coach, calling it “the best job in the country.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.