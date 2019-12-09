Best Life: Holiday dates to save for shopping

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- A recent survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults found that nearly 29 percent started their Christmas shopping last month. That means most of us still have yet to start.
The clock is ticking. The countdown is on. Have you started your holiday shopping?
If you haven’t started shopping the first important date to know is the first week of December. Some stores run a Cyber Week. Dec. 9 is Green Monday. It’s the biggest online shopping day in December. Sixty percent of millennials and Gen X’ers and 40 percent of Baby Boomers shop on this day.
Looking to send your gifts through the mail? Dec. 18 is National Free Shipping Day. All orders placed on this day by stores listed on this site will be delivered the day before Christmas. And for those last-minute shoppers, there are still deals on Super Saturday which lands on Dec. 21.
Deals last through the weekend. The sales are as good as Black Friday and gets you to wrap the presents in time. And don’t forget the most important days, 24th, 25th and Dec. 31.
Dec. 26 – the 31st is some of the slowest times of the year for shopping. So, if you can wait for it, that’s the best time to buy.
