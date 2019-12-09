Best Life: Revolutionary catheter for blood clots

Temple University has just begun an FDA-approved feasibility study to evaluate the safety of this catheter in the treatment of acute pulmonary embolisms. The Bashir™ Endovascular Catheter is currently cleared for the controlled and selective infusion of fluids, including clot-dissolving medications, into the peripheral veins and arteries, such as the legs. It’s also important to note that doctor Bashir has equity interest in Thrombolex, the medical device company developing the interventional catheter.