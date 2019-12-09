Cold air arrives soon & a wintry mix possible tonight & tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mainly dry this morning with a few pockets of spotty drizzle but most of the day will be dry with only a stray shower or two possible. There will be a better chance of rain developing tonight with rain chances increasing overnight and into tomorrow morning. As a cold front drives in the cold air, we could see rain switching over to a a mix of sleet or snow. Accumulations will be little to none since ground temperatures will stay above freezing. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s.