Cold air arrives soon & a wintry mix possible tonight & tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mainly dry this morning with a few pockets of spotty drizzle but most of the day will be dry with only a stray shower or two possible. There will be a better chance of rain developing tonight with rain chances increasing overnight and into tomorrow morning. As a cold front drives in the cold air, we could see rain switching over to a a mix of sleet or snow. Accumulations will be little to none since ground temperatures will stay above freezing. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. High: 65. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 43. Winds north 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Cloudy. 70%. Rain with a chance of sleet and snow. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: The wintry mix will last through early evening for some and temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Lows on Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 20s. There will be sunshine on Wednesday, but highs will struggle to climb into the mid 40s. High temperatures will be back in the 50s on Friday and into the weekend.
