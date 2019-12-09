1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Crosstown Concourse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A serious crash caused traffic to be blocked near Crosstown Concourse Sunday night.
The crash happened on Cleveland Street near Overton Park Avenue, where a red SUV slammed into a utility pole.
Firefighters brought in heavy equipment to cut into the vehicle and reach the victims inside.
One female victim was pronounced dead on the scene. One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and another victim is non-critical.
Cleveland Street was shut down in both directions as traffic investigators looked into the cause of the crash.
