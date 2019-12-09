Excited Tigers fans planning trip to Texas for Cotton Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers fans are preparing for the trip of a lifetime to see the University of Memphis play in the Cotton Bowl.
Fans are snatching up tickets and looking forward to an end-of-the-year trip to Texas.
“Going to the Cotton Bowl! Tigers all day!” said Tigers fan Walter Mosby.
A steady stream of excited Tigers fans came to the UofM ticket office Monday and reserved their spots for the Dec. 28 Cotton Bowl.
“Oh we’re ready! I’m ready to leave right now,” said Tigers fan Mike Whitefield.
“It’s like a lifetime dream,” Mosby said. “I’ve been a Tigers’ fan here all my life and to have this happen, the Cotton Bowl, really? Hey we’re on a roll!”
UofM says it’s critical Tigers fans buy tickets directly from the university because they’re financially responsible for 12,500 seats. The university promises a top notch fan experience in Dallas.
"One of the best in country," said Jeff Crane, University of Memphis deputy athletics director. “They do really special things that our fans are going to want to be a part of.”
UofM released a seat map of AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The sections filled in with color are the tickets they’re offering at three different prices: $100 for the reserved section, $225 for premium seats and to sit in the club section it costs $300.
Fans are looking forward to making new memories with old friends.
"Just all friends, we all tailgate together," Whitefield said. "And we've been tailgating together for about 20 years."
This Christmas, Tigers fans are asking Santa for a win over Penn State!
"I think the Tigers can beat anybody," Mosby said.
To buy tickets from the University of Memphis, go to GoTigersGoTix.com.
