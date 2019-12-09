Fans excited as Tigers prepare to play in Cotton Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The fan experience at the Cotton Bowl is expected to be top notch for Tigers fans!
The Tigers are officially going to the Cotton Bowl, and the University of Memphis wants Memphians to show how great Tiger fans are and show out for the city in front of another national audience.
With Cotton Bowl pins on their lapels, UofM Athletics Department representatives say they're ready for the Cotton Bowl.
“The Cotton Bowl is one of the very best,” said Jeff Crane, University of Memphis Deputy Athletic Director.
Judging by the victory cigars after the AAC Championship, the team is ready.
“To be able to represent the city of Memphis, the 901, the University our kids will be so excited. I'm ready, I'm about to go call practice this afternoon, let's get going,” said Ryan Silverfield, University of Memphis Interim Head Coach.
Now it's time for the fans to show how ready they are to support the Tigers in the most important football game in school history.
“Our phones were already ringing at 1 o’clock this afternoon. We already had a line at our ticket office before 2 o'clock, before the announcement even occurred,” said Crane.
UofM Athletics says the Cotton Bowl has a top-notch experience for the teams involved and that experience extends to the fans.
“There really is nothing better in the college football bowl game universe than the Cotton Bowl. The way they treat you, the hospitality, the overall experience is certainly one of a kind,” said Laird Veatch, University of Memphis Athletic Director.
The University of Memphis is financially responsible for selling 13,000 tickets for the game, as well as hotel rooms.
“We have great seats, the Cotton Bowl gives us great seats to sell,” said Crane.
For the diehard Tigers fans going to perhaps a once in a lifetime experience at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28, UofM says there will be plenty for every Tigers fan to enjoy.
“We’ll have a number of events that the university puts on, as well as events the Cotton Bowl puts on. Great opportunity to spend two or three days with family right after Christmas and enjoy Dallas,” said Crane.
To purchase tickets, as well as hotel packages and travel packages officially sponsored by the University, click here.
The UofM ticket office has extended hours this Monday through Wednesday. They open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.