Former Arkansas police office accused of stealing drugs from evidence room says he has PTSD

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - In his resignation letter dated Nov. 19, former Marion Police Lt. Freddy Williams writes, “I have been diagnosed with Accumulative (sic) Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and have been told by my therapist that continuing a career in law enforcement would be detrimental to my recovery and health.”
Williams, who’s worked as a law enforcement officer for nearly 20 years, was arrested late last year after investigators say he was caught on camera stealing pills and marijuana from the department’s narcotics evidence room.
According to investigators, Williams admitted to smoking the marijuana he stole.
“He was looking for something to help him sleep and what not and that’s what led into this,” said Williams’ attorney Robert Newcomb.
According to Newcomb, four Mid-South mental health professionals evaluated Williams after his arrest, which led to the diagnosis of Cumulative PTSD.
”He has all of the classic events in his life that would cause it. Starting with, a number of years ago, when he was involved in a gun battle while on duty and had significant damage to his face,” said Newcomb.
Back in 2003, Williams was shot in the face during a traffic stop. He still has the bullet embedded in his neck.
Williams wrote he also had to kill a person in the line of duty.
The letter goes on to say May 20, 2010 also took a toll on him. That day, two local officers were shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas.
"One of his good friends was one of the West Memphis officers killed and he saw the bodies, right after they died,” said Newcomb.
In his resignation letter, Williams also says he's initiating his application for medical disability for retirement.
Williams faces a number of charges including felony drug possession and tampering with evidence. He pleaded not guilty.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, the case is set for trial in late February. Prosecutors say a plea offer has not been extended in this case.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to the Marion Police Department for comment and the assistant chief told WMC they had nothing to say.
