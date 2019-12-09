Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dennis Schroder had 21 points off the bench and Chris Paul added another 20, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Portland Trail Blazers 108-96 on Sunday night. The Thunder, who led by as many as 18 points in the first half, have won four of their last five games, the team's best stretch of the season. Damian Lillard had 26 points for the Blazers, who have lost three of their last four games. After trailing 55-47 at the break, the Blazers closed the gap in the third quarter and the Thunder held just an 82-78 advantage going into the final period. But Danilo Gallinari's 3-pointer put Oklahoma City up 95-87 with 4:14 left and Moda Center fans started streaming to the exits.