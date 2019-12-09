Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Memphis is going to the Cotton Bowl to represent the Group of Five teams and its coach is going to a Power Five school. The 12-1 Tigers will play in their first New Year's Six bowl game against Penn State from the Big Ten on Dec. 28th in Arlington, Texas. Memphis was the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the final College Football Playoff rankings at Number 17 on Sunday. The Tigers won the American Athletic Conference championship game before coach Mike Norvell was introduced as Florida State's coach. Penn State is going to its 50th bowl overall.