Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a man charged with killing an Alabama police officer says she doesn't believe her son is capable of committing murder. Alma Jean Applebet told AL.com on Sunday that she didn't think her son would kill an officer. She is the mother of LaJeromeny Brown, who is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Huntsville officer Billy Fred Clardy III on Friday. Police say the police officer was shot during a drug buy that had been set by law enforcement officials. Authorities say Brown was arrested after a short foot chase after the shooting.