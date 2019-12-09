Man convicted in Parkway Village fatal shooting stemmed from argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A criminal court jury has convicted a man for the shooting death of a man in Parkway Village back in July of 2017.
The district attorney’s office says, 30-year-old Brian Howard was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, employment of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the DA’s office, 22-year-old Phillip Carr was found dead in a vehicle along with another 20-year-old male who was critically injured after being shot in the back.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from argument between Carr and Howard. He was said to be dating Carr’s cousin at the time of the incident.
Howard is currently serving a 15 years in federal prison for an offense not related to this case.
