Memphis mayor talks sanitation layoffs if trash rate hike isn’t passed by council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Raise trash pickup rates or nearly 300 Memphis solid waste workers will be out of a job at the start of January -- that’s the message from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to city council members.
The City of Memphis took over trash collection in the Cordova community in 2018 after terminating a contract with Inland Waste. Despite pumping $15 million into improving the service, neighbors still weren’t happy with what they’re getting.
Ahead of Wednesday's curbside yard debris and outside the can pick up, we spotted Yancy Black trimming limbs in his Cordova backyard.
The twice-a-month pickup is new as of last May. It’s part of the city’s plan to improve trash pickup service, though Black says he’s still waiting to see the improvements.
“They will either pick up or they won’t on the designated times that they are supposed to. And what we find is you’ll see a lot of the trash sitting around,” said Black.
So for now, Black is leery of a rate hike for his solid waste services.
“I am not ready for a rate hike until they provide better services. They meet the expectations that they say they are going to provide,” he said.
On Friday, Strickland announced 199 full-time and 75 part-time solid waste workers will have to be let go after Jan. 6, 2020 because the City Council voted down a proposed trash fee increase at its meeting last Tuesday.
The council voted against the $7.16 trash fee hike, which would raise the current fee of $22.80 to $29.96.
Council members have one more chance to approve the rate increase or layoffs are eminent says Strickland.
“I don’t like increases in fees because I know there are real people paying more money for it. But when you improve the level of service it does cost,” said Strickland.
And that new monthly cost, Strickland says, is on par with cities like Bartlett and Germantown.
“We respect the budgetary authority of the council. We know that this is not an easy choice We made our position known. But we also wanted to give people a realistic picture of what’s going to happen if the fee is not increased,” said Strickland.
Without more funding, Strickland says recycling would only get picked up once a month, and nothing outside the trash cart would get collected.
The council will likely vote again at its next meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17.
