Renasant Convention Center on track to open in fall 2020, Memphis Tourism says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Renasant Convention Center is on track to open by fall of 2020. Memphis Tourism leaders met with those in charge of the project to get an update Monday.
“We are currently at 51 percent completion of a $200 million project,” said Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism president and CEO.
It’s been almost a year since construction began to transform the Convention Center. Kane said they are still on time and on budget.
A lot of progress has been made since then too, like the building being renamed as the Renasant Convention Center.
“With our name up here on this center, it’s going to be wonderful for us and the downtown market,” said Daniel Reid, Senior vice president of Renasant Bank.
Since the announcement was made last month there have been even more changes that are hard to miss.
MFA project director Alan Barner said there are hundreds of workers making the construction happen throughout the entire building.
He said some of the biggest changes to the building will be new views of the city.
“Opened up the exhibit hall to views of the river and Memphis/Arkansas bridge,” he said. “We've also demolished the glass wall at the end of the pre-functioned corridor to make room for the new public concourse to span Front Street.”
Kane said the Renasant Convention Center should bring in more revenue than before and support the booming hotel industry.
“Probably increase its economic impact by over $200 million a year and attract north of a half a million guests that will come through this building for various events."
Barner said his goal is to have the building ready and complete for the AutoZone National Sales Meeting.
