Shop with a Cop builds bond between young kids and police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 50 children went on a shopping spree on Saturday morning all thanks to Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police and local businesses.
The Jonesboro FOP worked with Academy Sports + Outdoors and other stores to host Shop with a Cop.
Those children had an assigned officer to get Christmas gifts to put under their tree this holiday season.
One child bought snacks instead of tons of toys, saying he wanted to stretch out his $100 limit.
“I didn’t want to waste all of my money,” said 11-year-old Lucas Height.
"I was going to get hoverboard and a bike, but I said, ‘That’s too much.’”
Height also said this experience has inspired him to be an officer when he grows up.
“Cops are so cool! I don’t know how I’m going to stop thinking about them," Height said with a smile on his face. "I know I’m going to be one when I get older.”
The end of kids’ and officers’ shopping spree led to a sweet ending of fellowship at GiGi’s Cupcakes.
