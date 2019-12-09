Snow and sleet will be possible Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a chance for winter weather on Tuesday.
As a cold front moves into the Mid-South, cold air will quickly filter into the Mid-South. However, the cold air will be chasing moisture, so we may not have enough of both ingredients to get measurable snow.
Precipitation will start out as a rain/snow mix early Tuesday and then switch over to snow by late morning/early afternoon. There will be a mix of sleet and snow through Tuesday night.
Temperatures will be at or just above freezing, which is why we are not expecting much accumulation. In addition, temperatures in the 60s on Monday will keep the roads warmer. This should deter snow or sleet from sticking and mitigate any major traffic issues. Northeast Mississippi would have the best chance for accumulation as moisture will be the last to leave that area.
It will also be bitterly cold on Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s area wide on Tuesday night. High temperatures will only be in the 40s Wednesday.
Temperatures will be hovering around freezing tomorrow morning and afternoon, so only 1-3 degree difference could determine whether you see rain, sleet or snow. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching this and updating you as more information comes in over the next 24 hours. Please check back frequently and use your WMC Weather app for frequent updates.
