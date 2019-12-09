2 in custody following reports of a business burglary in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have taken two teens into custody following reports that two armed suspects were inside a gun store in the Hickory Hill area.
Officers responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. when they learned the suspects got into the store around 5:40 a.m. When Memphis Police Department arrived, the suspects fled to the roof of the business.
Memphis police were able to locate the suspects on the roof with drones and use a ladder to detain them. An 18-year-old and 17-year-old are now in custody.
Police blocked traffic on Winchester Road at Riverdale where they were investigating the case. Traffic is now moving as normal.
