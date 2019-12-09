Winter weather possible tonight into tomorrow morning

It’s dry and cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s this morning. The majority of the day will be dry with only a stray shower possible. There will be a better chance for light rain tonight with rain chances increasing overnight into tomorrow morning. As a cold front pushes in, we could see rain switching over to a a mix of sleet or snow. The best chance of snow would be early Tuesday morning. Accumulations will be little to none since road temperatures will stay above freezing. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. High: 65. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 43. Winds north 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: The wintry mix will last through early afternoon and temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Lows on Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 20s. There will be sunshine on Wednesday, but highs will struggle to break the mid 40s. High temperatures will be back in the 50s on Friday and into the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
