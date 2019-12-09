Winter weather possible tonight into tomorrow morning

It’s dry and cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s this morning. The majority of the day will be dry with only a stray shower possible. There will be a better chance for light rain tonight with rain chances increasing overnight into tomorrow morning. As a cold front pushes in, we could see rain switching over to a a mix of sleet or snow. The best chance of snow would be early Tuesday morning. Accumulations will be little to none since road temperatures will stay above freezing. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s.