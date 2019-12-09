Wintry Mix Possible Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect isolated showers this evening with temperatures holding in the 60s. Winds will gust out of the southwest at 15-25 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60% chance of showers, especially after midnight. Temperatures only falling into the upper 50s through midnight, then dropping into the upper 30s by sunrise. Winds northwest 10-20 mph.
TUESDAY: Showers changing to a wintry mix of rain, sleet or snow by late morning. A dusting to a half inch on grassy or elevated surfaces in some areas. Road temperatures are warm enough that major travel issues aren’t expected. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s most of the day. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing late and much colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be sunshine on Wednesday, but highs will struggle to climb into the mid 40s. High temperatures will be back around 50 Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s to low 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
