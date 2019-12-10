Briarcrest lineman picks Vols

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols reach their recruiting tentacles into Memphis and pull out another top Shelby County star.
Briarcrest High School Offensive Lineman Omari Thomas committed to Tennessee Monday.
The 6 foot 5 inch tall, 300-pounder is a 4-star recruit for the class of 2020. Thomas picked the Vols over Texas A&M and Auburn.
Thomas also is picked to play in the U.S. Army All American Bowl for Top High School Seniors.
That’s Saturday, Jan. 4,, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. You can see that game on NBC and WMC Action News 5.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.