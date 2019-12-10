First medical marijuana dispensary in area to open in Brookland this week

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -A new medical marijuana dispensary in Brookland was approved for business by ABC and will open for business this week.
According to a press release, NEA Full Spectrum will open its doors on Tues., Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
The dispensary will be located at 12001 Highway 49 N. in Brookland.
This is the first dispensary to open in Northeast Arkansas and the 12th overall in the state.
ABC agents inspected the facility last week and an approval letter was issued by the ABC Director on Dec. 6.
“We look forward to opening our doors tomorrow as we begin serving and building relationships with patients,” Scot Sale, NEA Full Spectrum Chairman, said. “We are a company with strong roots in the area as our ownership group is from northeast Arkansas and we are also proud to have local citizens joining our team.”
“We will have a full spectrum of products currently offered by Arkansas cultivators,” said NEA Full Spectrum General Manager Lance Huey. “As we join this growing sector, we do so with a commitment to learning every day what we can do to provide an unmatched experience and product to our patients.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.