Hannibal Buress holding pop-up show in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Actor, writer, producer and comedian Hannibal Buress is holding a pop-up show Tuesday in Memphis.
Buress, who was featured in Comedy Central’s “Broad City,” was born and raised in Chicago but his family is originally from Isola, Mississippi where he is scheduled to perform at a three-day music and comedy festival this weekend.
Isola has a population of a little more than 700.
Buress’ grandmother and other relatives still live there, which is why he decided to put on the festival at his cousin’s nightclub, the Player’s Palace.
“Like, I haven’t really done anything at the club," Buress said Tuesday at WMC. "I’m in nightlife, and if there’s a club, a venue in the family, I should do something there, even if it is in a small town in the middle of nowhere.”
Isola Fest runs Friday through Saturday with at least 15 acts set to perform, including rappers T-Pain and Serengeti.
Buress’ performance Tuesday at Minglewood Hall is much smaller in the 1884 Lounge. He says the show is a re-recording of his first album. It starts at 8 p.m.
