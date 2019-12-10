Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ja Morant returned to Memphis’ lineup and scored 26 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 110-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The No. 2 pick in the draft added seven assists, two rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes after missing the previous four games with a sore back.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have streaked their way back from a 2-4 start by winning four straight and six of their last seven. Now the Titans find themselves tied atop the AFC South with Houston and will play their division rival twice in the final three games of the regular season. Tennessee hosts the Texans next before wrapping up the regular season in Houston. Coach Mike Vrabel says the Titans realize what the schedule provides them. Vrabel says it's good that the Titans have been able to put themselves in position to focus on the Texans.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team. The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron and the newcomer of the year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The SEC defensive player of the year is Auburn tackle Derrick Brown. A 28-member media panel made the all-SEC selections. LSU beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky junior quarterback Lynn Bowden says on Twitter that “now is the time” for him to enter the NFL draft. Bowden says he will make that move after the Wildcats face Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. Bowden was named to The Associated Press' All-Southeastern Conference first team as an all-purpose player. The former high school quarterback began this season at wide receiver and kick/punt returner before moving at midseason to QB because of injuries to two Kentucky starters. Bowden rushed for a single-season school record 1,136 yards in seven games at QB and 1,235 overall with 11 touchdowns.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey will miss the remainder of the basketball season after fracturing his left knee against Arkansas. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore sustained the injury late in the second half of the Hilltoppers' overtime victory against the Razorbacks. WKU says in a release that Bassey will have surgery to repair a tibial plateau fracture in Houston with team physicians from the NFL's Texans and the NBA's Rockets. Those physicians operated on Texans defensive end J.J. Watt in 2017 for a similar injury.