Jackson out as Hustle starts new week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Start another streak for the Memphis Hustle. The Grizzlies NBA G-League team beats the Augua Caliente Clippers 111-92.
Memphis had it’s G-League record setting 10 straight wins to start the season broken over the Weekend.
Troubling note, Josh Jackson has been suspended for missing a team meeting and no word on how long the team will sit him.
The Hustle next hosts Sioux Falls with former Memphis Tiger Jeremiah Martin Wednesday 7 p.m .at the Landers Center in Southaven.
