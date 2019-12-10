Jackson out as Hustle starts new week

By Jarvis Greer | December 10, 2019 at 8:30 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 8:30 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Start another streak for the Memphis Hustle. The Grizzlies NBA G-League team beats the Augua Caliente Clippers 111-92.

Memphis had it’s G-League record setting 10 straight wins to start the season broken over the Weekend.

Troubling note, Josh Jackson has been suspended for missing a team meeting and no word on how long the team will sit him.

The Hustle next hosts Sioux Falls with former Memphis Tiger Jeremiah Martin Wednesday 7 p.m .at the Landers Center in Southaven.

