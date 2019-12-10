Loved ones and dignitaries pay respects to Bishop William H. Graves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A prominent religious leader was laid to rest Monday in Memphis.
Famly and friends gathered to remember the late Bishop William H. Graves Sr.
Graves served as the 42nd bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.
Dignitaries from Memphis and across the country came to pay their respects.
“His quiet, strong leadership made our lives better, made us proud to call him a native Tennessean, and I’m here to show respect for that,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee.
Graves presided over the First Episcopal district in Memphis from 1982 to 2010. He also served on the national board of the NAACP.
