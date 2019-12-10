Marshals arrest murder suspect in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force captured a man in Memphis Monday wanted for murder and several other violent crimes.
Lundarius Brown was wanted on warrants out of Shelby County for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, attempted robbery and using a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
Brown was found Monday at a home near Dunn Avenue and Highland Street.
The U.S. Marshals Service says the task force had to force the door open to arrest Brown.
