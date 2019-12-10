Marshals arrest murder suspect in Memphis

Lundarius Brown (Source: Shelby County Jail)
December 9, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force captured a man in Memphis Monday wanted for murder and several other violent crimes.

Lundarius Brown was wanted on warrants out of Shelby County for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, attempted robbery and using a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Brown was found Monday at a home near Dunn Avenue and Highland Street.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the task force had to force the door open to arrest Brown.

