Men cut hole in wall of Memphis grocer before attempting to steal tobacco products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for three suspects they say cut a hole in the wall of Gordin’s Foods & Butcher Shoppe Friday in hopes to steal products from the store.
Memphis Police Department says the three men cut and pulled a piece of rear metal wall open before entering the store.
After entering, the suspects attempted to break into a storage closet that holds tobacco products -- they were unsuccessful. MPD says the suspects tripped an alarm that scared them off.
Surveillance video posted by MPD shows the suspects running through the store.
No arrests have been made in connection to this case. If you have any regarding this investigation please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
This is an ongoing investigation.
