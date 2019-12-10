Mid-South preparing for potential winter weather Tuesday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Transportation and utility crews across the Mid-South are preparing for the potential of any winter weather Tuesday.
The WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a possible wintry mix for parts of the metro.
Road and MLGW crews are on standby, ready to respond in case of any wintry weather. MLGW says crews are prepared to work around the clock if need be.
Roads are always a big concern. With rain expected through the overnight hours, crews cannot pre-treat roads with salt or brine because it will just wash away.
Nichole Lawrence with TDOT says crews will be ready to react if ice starts to form.
“What we will do, especially on those Tennessee river bridges and those flyovers, we typically have someone that stays, standby fairly close by so as the temperature drops and as it’s needed, to get out there and treat that area,” said Lawrence.
Drivers call call 511 if they have any concerns about roads.
In Mississippi, MDOT spokesman Jace Ponder says they are getting equipment ready, installing salt spreaders on trucks and making sure everything is fueled up and properly running.
Ponder says drivers should be extra cautious Tuesday when on the road.
“Just be aware that ice can form faster on bridges and overpasses than roads," he said. "Just slow down and just be aware of your surroundings and allow more space of vehicles in front of you.”
