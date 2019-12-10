MPD: Woman shot at by suspects during her newspaper delivery route in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted after police say they fired several shots at a woman who was out delivering newspapers in the Germantown area.
Memphis police say a Germantown patrol officer saw two vehicles speeding down South Germantown Road near Stout Road. The officer saw shots being fired from one of the vehicles, but was unable to catch up to the suspects.
While officers were responding to the area, a woman reported that she had been shot at after she was approached by two males while delivering newspapers in the Pangbourne Cove and Cross Village area.
Police say the woman reported that the two men who were driving in a dark burgundy four door vehicle began asking her questions. When she drove away, she was followed by the men.
The suspects then began shooting at her vehicle before turning onto Stout Road. Police say the woman eventually encountered officers near Poplar Avenue uninjured.
She had multiple bullet holes in her vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation.
