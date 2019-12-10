Prosecutor: Horn Lake officer shoots at, grazes armed suspect

December 10, 2019

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities say a Horn Lake police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday while responding to a domestic violence call.

Prosecutor John Champion says officers had a description of the suspect’s car and spotted it near Countryside Apartments. The suspect bailed out of the car and jumped a fence into the complex.

Champion says the suspect pulled out a gun while running away and an officer fired, grazing the suspect with a bullet.

The suspect’s name has not been released. It’s not clear what charges are being filed.

