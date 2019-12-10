Rain, sleet & snow will impact the Mid-South today

We are waking up to rain across much of the Mid-South, but some areas will have sleet and snow this morning. A wintry mix will continue through the early afternoon here in Memphis and then linger in northeast Mississippi through early evening. Temperatures will stay just above freezing, so we will not see much, if any, accumulation. However, you will need to be careful on bridges and overpasses since they can cool faster. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s all day with wind chills in the 20s. Flurries will be possible early evening, but clouds will gradually clear overnight and we will have sunshine tomorrow.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 39. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. 10%. Low: 28. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures tomorrow morning will only be in the 20s. There will be sunshine on Wednesday, but highs will struggle to break the mid 40s. High temperatures will be back in the 50s on Thursday and Friday. We will see sunshine Thursday, but more clouds on Friday.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be nice with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the lower 40s. There will be a slight drop in temperatures as we kick off next week.
