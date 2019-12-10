Rain, sleet & snow will impact the Mid-South today

We are waking up to rain across much of the Mid-South, but some areas will have sleet and snow this morning. A wintry mix will continue through the early afternoon here in Memphis and then linger in northeast Mississippi through early evening. Temperatures will stay just above freezing, so we will not see much, if any, accumulation. However, you will need to be careful on bridges and overpasses since they can cool faster. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s all day with wind chills in the 20s. Flurries will be possible early evening, but clouds will gradually clear overnight and we will have sunshine tomorrow.