SCS to offer free lead screenings Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -"The water is fine." That was the message for parents from the head of Shelby County Schools, Superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray during a media tour at Idlewild Elementary in November.
It comes after Shelby County Schools tested more than 3,000 drinking water sources during fall break. 35 out of 165 schools had questionable sources of drinking water. A big surprise for some parents like Heidi Rupke. “This number is shocking to me and it was at my child’s school.”
SCS says the problem isn’t the water, it is the result of infrequent use of the water sources. Alisa Haushalter, Director Shelby County Health Department says the risk is low but, “The risk from our perspective is minimal but we want to make sure parents have all the information that they need.”
The Shelby County Health Department in partnership with SCS organized screenings of students and teachers and staff at schools with elevated levels of lead. Packets of information went out to families. Parents had to sign a consent form to allow the testing. All affected water sources have been removed.
The test is a three step process. An environments assessment, followed by a finger prick. If that tests positive the child’s blood will be drawn. It can take up to five days to get results. The testing is scheduled for Tuesday.
