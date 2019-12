Business Burglary 1984 Shelby Drive Report #1912003912ME MEMPHIS, TN – On December 9, 2019, at 4:05 a.m., officers responded to a Business Burglary call at 1984 Shelby Drive Shelby Drive Liquors. The complainant met officers on the scene and checked the security footage. Security footage showed three unknown suspects grabbing various amount of alcohol before fleeing the scene. The total cost of the theft is around $600. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Any one with informaiton is encouraged to call the Raines Station GIB at 901-636-3894. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.