Tigers Basketball moves up in AP poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers have moved up two spots to 13th in the latest AP poll.
The Tigers needed a huge comeback victory at UAB Saturday to keep increase their winning streak to six straight games.
Memphis was down as much as 20 points on the road before mounting a furious comeback for a 63-57 win.
Sophomore point guard Alex Lomax helped lead the comeback with 10 points in the last 11 minutes.
That, and his career high 17 point effort against Bradley last Tuesday earns him a spot on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
The Tigers, now 8-1, next play at 19th ranked Tennessee Saturday in Knoxville.
