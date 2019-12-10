Uncle charged in shooting death of 4-year-old appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old is charged in the death of his nephew. Police said Alex Brown was cleaning his gun when it went off and killed the 4-year-old in the room with him.
Brown was arrested and is out on bond. He was back at 201 Poplar Tuesday for his first court appearance in the case.
Memphis police responded to the tragic scene Sunday night on Delta Road near Percy Road. They said a 4-year-old boy was shot in the head.
Soon after the investigation began, police said they detained a man. On Monday, a charge of criminally negligent homicide was filed against Brown.
This is one of several instances this year of juveniles dying from accidental shootings. Memphis Police are constantly talking about its free gun lock program -- available at every police precinct.
“A 4-year-old killed by a negligent adult. We have problems. We have major problems,” Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said. “What keeps me up is the bodies keep stacking up.”
Along with the criminally negligent homicide charge, he’s also facing a charge of theft of property less than $1,000 in an unrelated case.
Police said in the negligent homicide case, Brown was unloading his pistol when it accidentally went off and hit his young nephew in the head.
In court, Brown told the judge he did not have a firearm carry permit. He told the court he’ll need a lawyer appointed to him. Brown will be back in court Thursday.
