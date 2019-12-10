UPDATE: Third suspect in Jonesboro murder arrested in Memphis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The third suspect wanted in connection to a shooting death on Parkwood Drive has been arrested in Memphis.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Jonesboro police, aided by the US Marshals Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested Jacolby “Jack” Haggard in Memphis.
Haggard was wanted for murder in the first-degree in connection to the shooting death of Andrew Powell.
He’s currently in a Memphis jail awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.
Police have also arrested 22-year-old Kyron Stegall and 23-year-old Wesley Neal in connection to the shooting death of Powell.
Jonesboro police said they went to a home on Parkwood Drive around 11:20 p.m. Saturday after former residents discovered a truck running in the driveway of the vacant house. They called police believing a burglary was in progress.
Officers found a man, later identified as Andrew Powell, inside the vacant home with, “obvious gunshot wounds,” the affidavit stated.
Stegall’s affidavit says the men were meeting at the home for a drug deal.
During an interview with Stegall, he admitted to being a part of the planning and commission of a drug transaction between himself, Wesley Neal, and one other suspect.
Police say Stegall admitted to being apart of the drug transaction and ultimately led to the death of Powell. The affidavit states that Stegall also had counterfeit money.
While collecting evidence at the scene, investigators found Powell’s cellphone lying in the front yard.
During a search of the phone, police found a text conversation that took place between the victim and a subject named “Wesley” shortly before the incident.
“Further investigation of the text conversation, revealed the identity of the owner of the phone number,” the probable cause affidavit stated. Police used a social media search to discover the phone’s owner was “friends” with Wesley Neal.
On Dec. 1, investigators went to the home of the owner of the phone, who was not named in the affidavit.
When police were talking with the individual and their significant other, Neal walked up to the home. All three were taken to the Jonesboro Police Department for questioning.
While being questioned, the owner of the phone and the significant other said Neal had the cell phone when the victim was murdered.
Neal admitted to being Powell’s friend during questioning and had “past dealings with him,” the affidavit stated.
“Neal admitted to being inside the home where Powell’s body was found."
Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge Neal with first-degree murder and set his bond at $1 million cash only.
Fowler also found probable cause Friday to charge Stegall with first-degree murder and set his bond at $1 million cash only.
Some neighbors in the area say the multiple burglaries are keeping them on edge.
“It never happened to me before, but I’ve been hearing a lot of stuff about people breaking into houses on this street," says a resident of the neighborhood, Keyon Wilbourn-Wright.
Jonesboro police did advise that they had gotten several calls about burglaries, but there’s no word if those calls were substantiated.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.