Wintry mix slowly end this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wintry mix of rain, sleet or snow flurries through early afternoon, but tapering off by sunset. A dusting on grassy or elevated surfaces in one or two spots but most areas won’t see any accumulation. Road temperatures are warm enough that major travel issues aren’t expected. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.