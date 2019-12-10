Wintry mix slowly end this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wintry mix of rain, sleet or snow flurries through early afternoon, but tapering off by sunset. A dusting on grassy or elevated surfaces in one or two spots but most areas won’t see any accumulation. Road temperatures are warm enough that major travel issues aren’t expected. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clearing and much colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds becoming light.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be sunshine on Wednesday, but highs will only hit the mid to upper 40s. High temperatures will be back around 50 or so Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s to low 40s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. Our next chance of rain will likely arrive on Monday of next week.
