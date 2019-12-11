Best Life: The power of using hypnosis to lose weight

TAMPA, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Look into my eyes. You’re getting sleepy. You don’t feel hungry. If only losing weight could be that simple. Well, it may be. Surgery free weight loss may all be in the power of your mind. It’s a technique called gastric bypass hypnosis.
“Do you know [you] can hide from getting your picture taken? If you are always the one behind the camera,” Jackie Simmons told Ivanhoe.
Simmons lacked confidence. She has been on a roller coaster diet since the age of eight. She tried everything from group systems to the grapefruit diet. Her breakthrough came when she found gastric bypass hypnosis.
She says it taught her the power of your mind.
“I didn’t have to work at this. This worked on me,” Simmons said.
Certified hypnotherapist Rena Greenberg says the technique trains patients to only crave healthy foods.
“So, its retraining the mind so you stop to think before you put anything in your mouth and think am I really hungry,” Greenberg continued.
Greenberg uses the deep state of relaxation and focus to suggest to patients to eat smaller portions and healthier foods to go along with an increase in activity. Through the power of her mind. Instead of processed carbs, Simmons eats fruits and veggies and is now 50 pounds lighter. Julie Evans lost more than 140 pounds.
“You’re not having surgery and you learn how to eat," said Evans.
Evans’ dramatic weight loss is featured in many magazines. Greenberg now has clients internationally, all hoping for similar results.
“What I’m helping people to do is to go deeper and to connect into the voice of their own inner wisdom,” Greenberg said.
Greenberg says the key to patients having lasting effects is for patients to daily remind themselves they don’t want unhealthy foods. According to JAMA or the Journal of the American Medical Association, 40 percent of American adults are obese. One of the most common forms of weight loss surgery is gastric bypass.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved. Contributor(s) to this news report include: Sarah Rosario, Producer; Nicole Grigg, Videographer and Roque Correa, Editor.