Summer Avenue blocked after 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Binghampton nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer Avenue is blocked after an overnight shooting left one person dead and two others injured at a Binghampton nightclub.
Memphis Police have responded to several shooting calls at James’ Lounge on Summer Avenue over the last decade. When police responded to this particular incident, they found one man dead and two other people injured.
Police say a fight broke out inside James’ Lounge on Summer Avenue around midnight and continued outside. Shots were fired striking the three victims.
No word on the names of the victims or any arrests at this point.
Different shootings have been investigated at or near James's Lounge over the last several years.
One of the most recent is back in 2016 when a disturbance call came from the club. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds about a block away.
Memphis police investigated a double shooting in 2012 at the business.
And all the way back in 2007 a teen was killed across the street from the bar after police say he and a group were continuously asked to leave.
In tonight’s incident, police are also investigating a nearby car crash to see it it’s related to the crime that happened outside James’s Lounge.
This is an ongoing investigation.
