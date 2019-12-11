Deadlines you need to know for holiday shipping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you plan to ship your holiday gifts, here are some important dates you need to know.
If you want your package to make it before Christmas, FedEx, USPS, and UPS have different deadlines for you to ship your gifts.
- First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 20
- Priority Mail Service - Dec. 21
- Priority Mail Express Service2 - Dec. 23
- USPS Retail Ground - Dec. 14
- FedEx Ground - Dec. 16
- FedEx Home Delivery - Dec. 16
- FedEx Standard Overnight - Dec. 23
- FedEx Priority Overnight - Dec. 23
- UPS Ground - Dec. 13
- UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 19
- UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 20
- UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 23
For more information on holiday shipping deadlines, follow the links in this article.
