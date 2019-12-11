Deadlines you need to know for holiday shipping

The US Postal Service will ship millions of packages this holiday season. (Source: WTOC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 11, 2019 at 12:25 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 12:25 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you plan to ship your holiday gifts, here are some important dates you need to know.

If you want your package to make it before Christmas, FedEx, USPS, and UPS have different deadlines for you to ship your gifts.

USPS (excluding Alaska and Hawaii)

  • First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 20
  • Priority Mail Service - Dec. 21
  • Priority Mail Express Service2 - Dec. 23
  • USPS Retail Ground - Dec. 14

FedEx (excluding Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico)

  • FedEx Ground - Dec. 16
  • FedEx Home Delivery - Dec. 16
  • FedEx Standard Overnight - Dec. 23
  • FedEx Priority Overnight - Dec. 23

UPS (except Canada and Mexico)

  • UPS Ground - Dec. 13
  • UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 19
  • UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 20
  • UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 23

